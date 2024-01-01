1 Kazakhstani tenge to Bolivian bolivianos

Convert KZT to BOB at the real exchange rate

₸1.000 KZT = Bs0.01425 BOB

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:29
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

KZT to BOB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BOB
1 KZT to BOBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01450.0146
Low0.01400.0140
Average0.01430.0144
Change-1.45%-2.07%
View full history

1 KZT to BOB stats

The performance of KZT to BOB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0145 and a 30 day low of 0.0140. This means the 30 day average was 0.0143. The change for KZT to BOB was -1.45.

The performance of KZT to BOB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0146 and a 90 day low of 0.0140. This means the 90 day average was 0.0144. The change for KZT to BOB was -2.07.

Track market ratesView KZT to BOB chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.3831.32217.8160.9270.7741.6641.506
1 CAD0.72310.95612.8850.6710.561.2031.089
1 SGD0.7571.046113.4790.7020.5851.2591.14
1 ZAR0.0560.0780.07410.0520.0430.0930.085

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Bolivian bolivianos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BOB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to BOB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenge

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Bolivian Boliviano
1 KZT0.01425 BOB
5 KZT0.07124 BOB
10 KZT0.14248 BOB
20 KZT0.28495 BOB
50 KZT0.71239 BOB
100 KZT1.42477 BOB
250 KZT3.56193 BOB
500 KZT7.12385 BOB
1000 KZT14.24770 BOB
2000 KZT28.49540 BOB
5000 KZT71.23850 BOB
10000 KZT142.47700 BOB
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 BOB70.18670 KZT
5 BOB350.93350 KZT
10 BOB701.86700 KZT
20 BOB1,403.73400 KZT
50 BOB3,509.33500 KZT
100 BOB7,018.67000 KZT
250 BOB17,546.67500 KZT
500 BOB35,093.35000 KZT
1000 BOB70,186.70000 KZT
2000 BOB140,373.40000 KZT
5000 BOB350,933.50000 KZT
10000 BOB701,867.00000 KZT