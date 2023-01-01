Bolivian bolivianos to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BOB to ILS at the real exchange rate

1000 bob
542.68 ils

1.00000 BOB = 0.54268 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Top currencies

 USDCADCLPNGNEURGBPJPYPHP
1 USD11.3717878.25843.8710.919550.804279150.75555.682
1 CAD0.7290221640.264615.2010.6703650.586337109.90440.5934
1 CLP0.001138630.0015618610.9608550.001047010.0009157740.1716540.0634011
1 NGN0.001185020.001625491.0407410.001089670.0009530830.1786470.065984

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bank
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BOB0.54268 ILS
5 BOB2.71338 ILS
10 BOB5.42675 ILS
20 BOB10.85350 ILS
50 BOB27.13375 ILS
100 BOB54.26750 ILS
250 BOB135.66875 ILS
500 BOB271.33750 ILS
1000 BOB542.67500 ILS
2000 BOB1085.35000 ILS
5000 BOB2713.37500 ILS
10000 BOB5426.75000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ILS1.84272 BOB
5 ILS9.21360 BOB
10 ILS18.42720 BOB
20 ILS36.85440 BOB
50 ILS92.13600 BOB
100 ILS184.27200 BOB
250 ILS460.68000 BOB
500 ILS921.36000 BOB
1000 ILS1842.72000 BOB
2000 ILS3685.44000 BOB
5000 ILS9213.60000 BOB
10000 ILS18427.20000 BOB