Bolivian bolivianos to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert BOB to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 bob
531.23 ils

1.000 BOB = 0.5312 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:36
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1631.4741.6640.96718.245
1 GBP1.17111.27105.5821.7261.9481.13221.365
1 USD0.9220.788183.1651.361.5350.89216.829
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bolivian bolivianos to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BOB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BOB to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bolivian boliviano

BOB to USD

BOB to CAD

BOB to CLP

BOB to NGN

BOB to EUR

BOB to GBP

BOB to JPY

BOB to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bolivian Boliviano / Israeli New Sheqel
1 BOB0.53123 ILS
5 BOB2.65616 ILS
10 BOB5.31231 ILS
20 BOB10.62462 ILS
50 BOB26.56155 ILS
100 BOB53.12310 ILS
250 BOB132.80775 ILS
500 BOB265.61550 ILS
1000 BOB531.23100 ILS
2000 BOB1,062.46200 ILS
5000 BOB2,656.15500 ILS
10000 BOB5,312.31000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Bolivian Boliviano
1 ILS1.88242 BOB
5 ILS9.41210 BOB
10 ILS18.82420 BOB
20 ILS37.64840 BOB
50 ILS94.12100 BOB
100 ILS188.24200 BOB
250 ILS470.60500 BOB
500 ILS941.21000 BOB
1000 ILS1,882.42000 BOB
2000 ILS3,764.84000 BOB
5000 ILS9,412.10000 BOB
10000 ILS18,824.20000 BOB