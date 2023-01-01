20 Bahraini dinars to Croatian kunas

Convert BHD to HRK at the real exchange rate

20 bhd
374.08 hrk

1.00000 BHD = 18.70420 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:24
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Croatian Kuna
1 BHD18.70420 HRK
5 BHD93.52100 HRK
10 BHD187.04200 HRK
20 BHD374.08400 HRK
50 BHD935.21000 HRK
100 BHD1870.42000 HRK
250 BHD4676.05000 HRK
500 BHD9352.10000 HRK
1000 BHD18704.20000 HRK
2000 BHD37408.40000 HRK
5000 BHD93521.00000 HRK
10000 BHD187042.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bahraini Dinar
1 HRK0.05346 BHD
5 HRK0.26732 BHD
10 HRK0.53464 BHD
20 HRK1.06928 BHD
50 HRK2.67319 BHD
100 HRK5.34638 BHD
250 HRK13.36595 BHD
500 HRK26.73190 BHD
1000 HRK53.46380 BHD
2000 HRK106.92760 BHD
5000 HRK267.31900 BHD
10000 HRK534.63800 BHD