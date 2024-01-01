20 Bahraini dinars to Croatian kunas

Convert BHD to HRK at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = kn18.63 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BHD to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HRK
1 BHD to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.629518.6349
Low18.619918.6174
Average18.623218.6250
Change0.03%-0.02%
View full history

1 BHD to HRK stats

The performance of BHD to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.6295 and a 30 day low of 18.6199. This means the 30 day average was 18.6232. The change for BHD to HRK was 0.03.

The performance of BHD to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.6349 and a 90 day low of 18.6174. This means the 90 day average was 18.6250. The change for BHD to HRK was -0.02.

Track market ratesView BHD to HRK chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69118.051,725.211.3971.338
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.0689.4211.79219.1261,828.121.481.417
1 NZD0.59149.8940.558110.6721,020.030.8260.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Croatian kunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HRK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to HRK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Croatian Kuna
1 BHD18.62580 HRK
5 BHD93.12900 HRK
10 BHD186.25800 HRK
20 BHD372.51600 HRK
50 BHD931.29000 HRK
100 BHD1,862.58000 HRK
250 BHD4,656.45000 HRK
500 BHD9,312.90000 HRK
1000 BHD18,625.80000 HRK
2000 BHD37,251.60000 HRK
5000 BHD93,129.00000 HRK
10000 BHD186,258.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Bahraini Dinar
1 HRK0.05369 BHD
5 HRK0.26845 BHD
10 HRK0.53689 BHD
20 HRK1.07378 BHD
50 HRK2.68445 BHD
100 HRK5.36890 BHD
250 HRK13.42225 BHD
500 HRK26.84450 BHD
1000 HRK53.68900 BHD
2000 HRK107.37800 BHD
5000 HRK268.44500 BHD
10000 HRK536.89000 BHD