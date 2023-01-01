Bahraini dinars to Hong Kong dollars today

Convert BHD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
20,716.80 hkd

1.00000 BHD = 20.71680 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.24950.922051.6719618.3189844.0871.37261.3492
1 INR0.012012110.01107560.02008370.22004810.13920.01648780.0162067
1 EUR1.0845590.288211.8133319.8678915.4551.488651.46327
1 NZD0.598149.79150.551473110.9565504.8480.8209520.806957

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 BHD20.71680 HKD
5 BHD103.58400 HKD
10 BHD207.16800 HKD
20 BHD414.33600 HKD
50 BHD1035.84000 HKD
100 BHD2071.68000 HKD
250 BHD5179.20000 HKD
500 BHD10358.40000 HKD
1000 BHD20716.80000 HKD
2000 BHD41433.60000 HKD
5000 BHD103584.00000 HKD
10000 BHD207168.00000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
100 HKD4.82700 BHD
200 HKD9.65400 BHD
300 HKD14.48100 BHD
500 HKD24.13500 BHD
1000 HKD48.27000 BHD
2000 HKD96.54000 BHD
2500 HKD120.67500 BHD
3000 HKD144.81000 BHD
4000 HKD193.08000 BHD
5000 HKD241.35000 BHD
10000 HKD482.70000 BHD
20000 HKD965.40000 BHD