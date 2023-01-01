Bahraini dinars to Gibraltar pounds today

1.00000 BHD = 2.14209 GIP

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87521.084390.25941.488531.673170.9648518.7383
1 GBP1.142611.23885103.1241.700691.911661.1024321.4092
1 USD0.922250.8072183.24211.37281.543090.8898517.2815
1 INR0.01107920.009697020.012013210.01649170.01853740.01068990.207605

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 BHD2.14209 GIP
5 BHD10.71045 GIP
10 BHD21.42090 GIP
20 BHD42.84180 GIP
50 BHD107.10450 GIP
100 BHD214.20900 GIP
250 BHD535.52250 GIP
500 BHD1071.04500 GIP
1000 BHD2142.09000 GIP
2000 BHD4284.18000 GIP
5000 BHD10710.45000 GIP
10000 BHD21420.90000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 GIP0.46683 BHD
5 GIP2.33417 BHD
10 GIP4.66833 BHD
20 GIP9.33666 BHD
50 GIP23.34165 BHD
100 GIP46.68330 BHD
250 GIP116.70825 BHD
500 GIP233.41650 BHD
1000 GIP466.83300 BHD
2000 GIP933.66600 BHD
5000 GIP2334.16500 BHD
10000 GIP4668.33000 BHD