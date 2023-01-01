5 Bahraini dinars to Gibraltar pounds

Convert BHD to GIP at the real exchange rate

5 bhd
10.59 gip

1.00000 BHD = 2.11806 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 BHD2.11806 GIP
5 BHD10.59030 GIP
10 BHD21.18060 GIP
20 BHD42.36120 GIP
50 BHD105.90300 GIP
100 BHD211.80600 GIP
250 BHD529.51500 GIP
500 BHD1059.03000 GIP
1000 BHD2118.06000 GIP
2000 BHD4236.12000 GIP
5000 BHD10590.30000 GIP
10000 BHD21180.60000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 GIP0.47213 BHD
5 GIP2.36065 BHD
10 GIP4.72131 BHD
20 GIP9.44262 BHD
50 GIP23.60655 BHD
100 GIP47.21310 BHD
250 GIP118.03275 BHD
500 GIP236.06550 BHD
1000 GIP472.13100 BHD
2000 GIP944.26200 BHD
5000 GIP2360.65500 BHD
10000 GIP4721.31000 BHD