Bahraini dinars to Gibraltar pounds today

Convert BHD to GIP at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
2,090.91 gip

1.000 BHD = 2.091 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.160.9231.6618.9591,502.971.361.345
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.22818.0730.0160.016
1 EUR1.08490.13311.79920.5491,628.991.4741.458
1 NZD0.60350.1080.556111.424905.6150.820.81

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Gibraltar pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 BHD2.09091 GIP
5 BHD10.45455 GIP
10 BHD20.90910 GIP
20 BHD41.81820 GIP
50 BHD104.54550 GIP
100 BHD209.09100 GIP
250 BHD522.72750 GIP
500 BHD1,045.45500 GIP
1000 BHD2,090.91000 GIP
2000 BHD4,181.82000 GIP
5000 BHD10,454.55000 GIP
10000 BHD20,909.10000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 GIP0.47826 BHD
5 GIP2.39131 BHD
10 GIP4.78262 BHD
20 GIP9.56524 BHD
50 GIP23.91310 BHD
100 GIP47.82620 BHD
250 GIP119.56550 BHD
500 GIP239.13100 BHD
1000 GIP478.26200 BHD
2000 GIP956.52400 BHD
5000 GIP2,391.31000 BHD
10000 GIP4,782.62000 BHD