500 Bahraini dinars to Gibraltar pounds

Convert BHD to GIP at the real exchange rate

500 bhd
1,039.47 gip

.د.ب1.000 BHD = £2.079 GIP

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to GIP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to GIPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.09172.1177
Low2.03892.0389
Average2.06142.0782
Change1.29%-1.83%
1 BHD to GIP stats

The performance of BHD to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0917 and a 30 day low of 2.0389. This means the 30 day average was 2.0614. The change for BHD to GIP was 1.29.

The performance of BHD to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1177 and a 90 day low of 2.0389. This means the 90 day average was 2.0782. The change for BHD to GIP was -1.83.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.9480.9161.66718.3241,592.761.3731.324
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21818.9730.0160.016
1 EUR1.09291.64211.8220.0041,738.741.4991.445
1 NZD0.650.3560.549110.992955.4170.8240.794

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Gibraltar Pound
1 BHD2.07894 GIP
5 BHD10.39470 GIP
10 BHD20.78940 GIP
20 BHD41.57880 GIP
50 BHD103.94700 GIP
100 BHD207.89400 GIP
250 BHD519.73500 GIP
500 BHD1,039.47000 GIP
1000 BHD2,078.94000 GIP
2000 BHD4,157.88000 GIP
5000 BHD10,394.70000 GIP
10000 BHD20,789.40000 GIP
Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Bahraini Dinar
1 GIP0.48101 BHD
5 GIP2.40507 BHD
10 GIP4.81014 BHD
20 GIP9.62028 BHD
50 GIP24.05070 BHD
100 GIP48.10140 BHD
250 GIP120.25350 BHD
500 GIP240.50700 BHD
1000 GIP481.01400 BHD
2000 GIP962.02800 BHD
5000 GIP2,405.07000 BHD
10000 GIP4,810.14000 BHD