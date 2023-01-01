Bahraini dinars to Ethiopian birrs today

Convert BHD to ETB at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
148,498 etb

1.00000 BHD = 148.49800 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:03
How to convert Bahraini dinars to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 BHD148.49800 ETB
5 BHD742.49000 ETB
10 BHD1484.98000 ETB
20 BHD2969.96000 ETB
50 BHD7424.90000 ETB
100 BHD14849.80000 ETB
250 BHD37124.50000 ETB
500 BHD74249.00000 ETB
1000 BHD148498.00000 ETB
2000 BHD296996.00000 ETB
5000 BHD742490.00000 ETB
10000 BHD1484980.00000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bahraini Dinar
1 ETB0.00673 BHD
5 ETB0.03367 BHD
10 ETB0.06734 BHD
20 ETB0.13468 BHD
50 ETB0.33670 BHD
100 ETB0.67341 BHD
250 ETB1.68352 BHD
500 ETB3.36705 BHD
1000 ETB6.73409 BHD
2000 ETB13.46818 BHD
5000 ETB33.67045 BHD
10000 ETB67.34090 BHD