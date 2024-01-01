20 Ethiopian birrs to Bahraini dinars

Convert ETB to BHD at the real exchange rate

Br1.000 ETB = .د.ب0.003152 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:28
ETB to BHD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BHD
1 ETB to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00320.0065
Low0.00310.0031
Average0.00320.0036
Change-1.63%-51.71%
1 ETB to BHD stats

The performance of ETB to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0032 and a 30 day low of 0.0031. This means the 30 day average was 0.0032. The change for ETB to BHD was -1.63.

The performance of ETB to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0065 and a 90 day low of 0.0031. This means the 90 day average was 0.0036. The change for ETB to BHD was -51.71.

Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Bahraini Dinar
1 ETB0.00315 BHD
5 ETB0.01576 BHD
10 ETB0.03152 BHD
20 ETB0.06303 BHD
50 ETB0.15758 BHD
100 ETB0.31515 BHD
250 ETB0.78788 BHD
500 ETB1.57575 BHD
1000 ETB3.15150 BHD
2000 ETB6.30300 BHD
5000 ETB15.75750 BHD
10000 ETB31.51500 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Ethiopian Birr
1 BHD317.30900 ETB
5 BHD1,586.54500 ETB
10 BHD3,173.09000 ETB
20 BHD6,346.18000 ETB
50 BHD15,865.45000 ETB
100 BHD31,730.90000 ETB
250 BHD79,327.25000 ETB
500 BHD158,654.50000 ETB
1000 BHD317,309.00000 ETB
2000 BHD634,618.00000 ETB
5000 BHD1,586,545.00000 ETB
10000 BHD3,173,090.00000 ETB