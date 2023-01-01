Bahraini dinars to Czech korunas today

Convert BHD to CZK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bhd
59,878.50 czk

1.00000 BHD = 59.87850 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.084290.24531.488441.673280.964818.7349
1 GBP1.1426611.23875103.111.700621.91181.1024421.4055
1 USD0.922350.807265183.23681.372851.543330.889917.2799
1 INR0.01108090.009698420.012013910.01649330.01854140.01069120.207599

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinar

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BHD59.87850 CZK
5 BHD299.39250 CZK
10 BHD598.78500 CZK
20 BHD1197.57000 CZK
50 BHD2993.92500 CZK
100 BHD5987.85000 CZK
250 BHD14969.62500 CZK
500 BHD29939.25000 CZK
1000 BHD59878.50000 CZK
2000 BHD119757.00000 CZK
5000 BHD299392.50000 CZK
10000 BHD598785.00000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bahraini Dinar
1 CZK0.01670 BHD
5 CZK0.08350 BHD
10 CZK0.16701 BHD
20 CZK0.33401 BHD
50 CZK0.83503 BHD
100 CZK1.67005 BHD
250 CZK4.17513 BHD
500 CZK8.35025 BHD
1000 CZK16.70050 BHD
2000 CZK33.40100 BHD
5000 CZK83.50250 BHD
10000 CZK167.00500 BHD