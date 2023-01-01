100 Bahraini dinars to Australian dollars

Convert BHD to AUD at the real exchange rate

100 bhd
403.44 aud

1.00000 BHD = 4.03439 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD183.3450.9141.6427118.7828814.0251.363351.33935
1 INR0.011998310.01096640.01970980.2253629.766930.01635790.01607
1 EUR1.094191.187811.7972920.5503890.6251.491641.46538
1 NZD0.6087550.73630.556393111.434495.5380.8299390.815329

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bahraini dinars

BHD to USD

BHD to INR

BHD to EUR

BHD to NZD

BHD to ZAR

BHD to NGN

BHD to CAD

BHD to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 BHD4.03439 AUD
5 BHD20.17195 AUD
10 BHD40.34390 AUD
20 BHD80.68780 AUD
50 BHD201.71950 AUD
100 BHD403.43900 AUD
250 BHD1008.59750 AUD
500 BHD2017.19500 AUD
1000 BHD4034.39000 AUD
2000 BHD8068.78000 AUD
5000 BHD20171.95000 AUD
10000 BHD40343.90000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Bahraini Dinar
1 AUD0.24787 BHD
5 AUD1.23935 BHD
10 AUD2.47869 BHD
20 AUD4.95738 BHD
50 AUD12.39345 BHD
100 AUD24.78690 BHD
250 AUD61.96725 BHD
500 AUD123.93450 BHD
1000 AUD247.86900 BHD
2000 AUD495.73800 BHD
5000 AUD1239.34500 BHD
10000 AUD2478.69000 BHD