10 bgn
11,747.60 mmk

1.00000 BGN = 1174.76000 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Myanma Kyat
1 BGN1174.76000 MMK
5 BGN5873.80000 MMK
10 BGN11747.60000 MMK
20 BGN23495.20000 MMK
50 BGN58738.00000 MMK
100 BGN117476.00000 MMK
250 BGN293690.00000 MMK
500 BGN587380.00000 MMK
1000 BGN1174760.00000 MMK
2000 BGN2349520.00000 MMK
5000 BGN5873800.00000 MMK
10000 BGN11747600.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Bulgarian Lev
1 MMK0.00085 BGN
5 MMK0.00426 BGN
10 MMK0.00851 BGN
20 MMK0.01702 BGN
50 MMK0.04256 BGN
100 MMK0.08512 BGN
250 MMK0.21281 BGN
500 MMK0.42562 BGN
1000 MMK0.85124 BGN
2000 MMK1.70248 BGN
5000 MMK4.25619 BGN
10000 MMK8.51238 BGN