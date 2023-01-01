10 Barbadian dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert BBD to CNY at the real exchange rate

10 bbd
35.41 cny

1.00000 BBD = 3.54101 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURZARGBPCADNGNINR
1 USD11.339350.91418.78280.7933671.36335814.02583.345
1 SGD0.74663110.68241614.02380.5923531.01792607.77662.2279
1 EUR1.09411.46538120.55030.868051.49164890.62591.1878
1 ZAR0.05324020.07130730.048661210.0422390.07258543.33894.4373

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Barbadian dollars to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Barbadian dollars

BBD to USD

BBD to SGD

BBD to EUR

BBD to ZAR

BBD to GBP

BBD to CAD

BBD to NGN

BBD to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BBD3.54101 CNY
5 BBD17.70505 CNY
10 BBD35.41010 CNY
20 BBD70.82020 CNY
50 BBD177.05050 CNY
100 BBD354.10100 CNY
250 BBD885.25250 CNY
500 BBD1770.50500 CNY
1000 BBD3541.01000 CNY
2000 BBD7082.02000 CNY
5000 BBD17705.05000 CNY
10000 BBD35410.10000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Barbadian Dollar
1 CNY0.28241 BBD
5 CNY1.41203 BBD
10 CNY2.82405 BBD
20 CNY5.64810 BBD
50 CNY14.12025 BBD
100 CNY28.24050 BBD
250 CNY70.60125 BBD
500 CNY141.20250 BBD
1000 CNY282.40500 BBD
2000 CNY564.81000 BBD
5000 CNY1412.02500 BBD
10000 CNY2824.05000 BBD