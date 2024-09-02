Barbadian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 3.554 today, reflecting a 0.247% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.149% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 3.567 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 3.543 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.196% increase in value.