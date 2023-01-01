5 Chinese yuan rmb to Barbadian dollars

Convert CNY to BBD at the real exchange rate

5 cny
1.40 bbd

1.00000 CNY = 0.27959 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDHKDCADEURGBPAUDINRSGD
1 USD17.808451.35840.92910.7969081.5204583.4321.34215
1 HKD0.12806610.1739650.1189880.1020570.19471910.68480.171884
1 CAD0.736165.7482710.6839730.5866521.1192961.41930.988037
1 EUR1.07638.404231.4620510.85781.6364689.79791.44456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chinese yuan rmb to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CNY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CNY to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chinese yuan rmb

CNY to USD

CNY to HKD

CNY to CAD

CNY to EUR

CNY to GBP

CNY to AUD

CNY to INR

CNY to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Barbadian Dollar
1 CNY0.27959 BBD
5 CNY1.39797 BBD
10 CNY2.79594 BBD
20 CNY5.59188 BBD
50 CNY13.97970 BBD
100 CNY27.95940 BBD
250 CNY69.89850 BBD
500 CNY139.79700 BBD
1000 CNY279.59400 BBD
2000 CNY559.18800 BBD
5000 CNY1397.97000 BBD
10000 CNY2795.94000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 BBD3.57661 CNY
5 BBD17.88305 CNY
10 BBD35.76610 CNY
20 BBD71.53220 CNY
50 BBD178.83050 CNY
100 BBD357.66100 CNY
250 BBD894.15250 CNY
500 BBD1788.30500 CNY
1000 BBD3576.61000 CNY
2000 BBD7153.22000 CNY
5000 BBD17883.05000 CNY
10000 BBD35766.10000 CNY