5 Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Argentine pesos

Convert BAM to ARS at the real exchange rate

5 bam
997.64 ars

1.00000 BAM = 199.52800 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Argentine Peso
1 BAM199.52800 ARS
5 BAM997.64000 ARS
10 BAM1995.28000 ARS
20 BAM3990.56000 ARS
50 BAM9976.40000 ARS
100 BAM19952.80000 ARS
250 BAM49882.00000 ARS
500 BAM99764.00000 ARS
1000 BAM199528.00000 ARS
2000 BAM399056.00000 ARS
5000 BAM997640.00000 ARS
10000 BAM1995280.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 ARS0.00501 BAM
5 ARS0.02506 BAM
10 ARS0.05012 BAM
20 ARS0.10024 BAM
50 ARS0.25059 BAM
100 ARS0.50118 BAM
250 ARS1.25296 BAM
500 ARS2.50591 BAM
1000 ARS5.01182 BAM
2000 ARS10.02364 BAM
5000 ARS25.05910 BAM
10000 ARS50.11820 BAM