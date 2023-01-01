Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Armenian drams today

Convert BAM to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bam
222,957 amd

1.00000 BAM = 222.95700 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:52
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPNZDZARCADINRSGD
1 USD11.540590.8066791.6693118.26471.3708583.22151.34885
1 AUD0.649110.5236161.0835511.85560.88981954.01910.875539
1 GBP1.239651.909812.0693622.64181.69937103.1661.6721
1 NZD0.599050.9228930.483241110.94150.82120849.85380.808029

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BAM in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BAM to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible mark

BAM to USD

BAM to AUD

BAM to GBP

BAM to NZD

BAM to ZAR

BAM to CAD

BAM to INR

BAM to SGD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Armenian Dram
1 BAM222.95700 AMD
5 BAM1114.78500 AMD
10 BAM2229.57000 AMD
20 BAM4459.14000 AMD
50 BAM11147.85000 AMD
100 BAM22295.70000 AMD
250 BAM55739.25000 AMD
500 BAM111478.50000 AMD
1000 BAM222957.00000 AMD
2000 BAM445914.00000 AMD
5000 BAM1114785.00000 AMD
10000 BAM2229570.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 AMD0.00449 BAM
5 AMD0.02243 BAM
10 AMD0.04485 BAM
20 AMD0.08970 BAM
50 AMD0.22426 BAM
100 AMD0.44852 BAM
250 AMD1.12129 BAM
500 AMD2.24259 BAM
1000 AMD4.48517 BAM
2000 AMD8.97034 BAM
5000 AMD22.42585 BAM
10000 AMD44.85170 BAM