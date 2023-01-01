Azerbaijani manats to Lebanese pounds today

Convert AZN to LBP at the real exchange rate

1000 azn
8841180 lbp

1.00000 AZN = 8841.18000 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875151.085190.31561.487671.671960.9645518.7372
1 GBP1.1426611.2399103.21.69991.910481.1021521.4102
1 USD0.921550.806517183.23251.3711.540830.888917.2677
1 INR0.01107230.009689920.012014510.01647190.01851240.01067970.207463

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manat

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Lebanese Pound
1 AZN8841.18000 LBP
5 AZN44205.90000 LBP
10 AZN88411.80000 LBP
20 AZN176823.60000 LBP
50 AZN442059.00000 LBP
100 AZN884118.00000 LBP
250 AZN2210295.00000 LBP
500 AZN4420590.00000 LBP
1000 AZN8841180.00000 LBP
2000 AZN17682360.00000 LBP
5000 AZN44205900.00000 LBP
10000 AZN88411800.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 LBP0.00011 AZN
5 LBP0.00057 AZN
10 LBP0.00113 AZN
20 LBP0.00226 AZN
50 LBP0.00566 AZN
100 LBP0.01131 AZN
250 LBP0.02828 AZN
500 LBP0.05655 AZN
1000 LBP0.11311 AZN
2000 LBP0.22621 AZN
5000 LBP0.56554 AZN
10000 LBP1.13107 AZN