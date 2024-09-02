Azerbaijani manat to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Azerbaijani manat to Lebanese pounds is currently 52,684.900 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Azerbaijani manat has remained relatively stable, with a -0.009% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 52,707.000 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 52,639.500 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.097% decrease in value.