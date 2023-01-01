Azerbaijani manats to Guernsey pounds today

1000 azn
474.32 ggp

1.00000 AZN = 0.47432 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:40
1 EUR10.875051.085390.3291.487511.671110.9645518.7322
1 GBP1.1427911.2402103.2211.699821.909621.1022821.4057
1 USD0.92140.806322183.22951.37061.539760.8887517.2599
1 INR0.01107060.009687930.01201510.01646770.01850020.01067830.207377

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Guernsey pound
1 AZN0.47432 GGP
5 AZN2.37161 GGP
10 AZN4.74322 GGP
20 AZN9.48644 GGP
50 AZN23.71610 GGP
100 AZN47.43220 GGP
250 AZN118.58050 GGP
500 AZN237.16100 GGP
1000 AZN474.32200 GGP
2000 AZN948.64400 GGP
5000 AZN2371.61000 GGP
10000 AZN4743.22000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 GGP2.10827 AZN
5 GGP10.54135 AZN
10 GGP21.08270 AZN
20 GGP42.16540 AZN
50 GGP105.41350 AZN
100 GGP210.82700 AZN
250 GGP527.06750 AZN
500 GGP1054.13500 AZN
1000 GGP2108.27000 AZN
2000 GGP4216.54000 AZN
5000 GGP10541.35000 AZN
10000 GGP21082.70000 AZN