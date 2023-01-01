5 Azerbaijani manats to Guernsey pounds

Convert AZN to GGP at the real exchange rate

5 azn
2.33 ggp

1.00000 AZN = 0.46653 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Guernsey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to GGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Azerbaijani manats

AZN to USD

AZN to INR

AZN to SGD

AZN to EUR

AZN to NZD

AZN to CAD

AZN to GBP

AZN to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Guernsey pound
1 AZN0.46653 GGP
5 AZN2.33263 GGP
10 AZN4.66525 GGP
20 AZN9.33050 GGP
50 AZN23.32625 GGP
100 AZN46.65250 GGP
250 AZN116.63125 GGP
500 AZN233.26250 GGP
1000 AZN466.52500 GGP
2000 AZN933.05000 GGP
5000 AZN2332.62500 GGP
10000 AZN4665.25000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Azerbaijani Manat
1 GGP2.14351 AZN
5 GGP10.71755 AZN
10 GGP21.43510 AZN
20 GGP42.87020 AZN
50 GGP107.17550 AZN
100 GGP214.35100 AZN
250 GGP535.87750 AZN
500 GGP1071.75500 AZN
1000 GGP2143.51000 AZN
2000 GGP4287.02000 AZN
5000 GGP10717.55000 AZN
10000 GGP21435.10000 AZN