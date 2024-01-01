10 thousand Aruban florins to Gambian dalasis

Convert AWG to GMD at the real exchange rate

10,000 awg
392,261 gmd

ƒ1.000 AWG = D39.23 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

AWG to GMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

GMD
1 AWG to GMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High39.226139.2261
Low38.206737.6977
Average38.778038.2330
Change2.67%4.05%
View full history

1 AWG to GMD stats

The performance of AWG to GMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 39.2261 and a 30 day low of 38.2067. This means the 30 day average was 38.7780. The change for AWG to GMD was 2.67.

The performance of AWG to GMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 39.2261 and a 90 day low of 37.6977. This means the 90 day average was 38.2330. The change for AWG to GMD was 4.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDAUDCADZARGBPEURNZDSGD
1 USD11.4751.34917.8960.7610.9041.6051.307
1 AUD0.67810.91512.1290.5160.6131.0880.886
1 CAD0.7411.093113.2630.5640.671.1890.968
1 ZAR0.0560.0820.07510.0430.0510.090.073

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Aruban florins to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AWG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AWG to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Aruban florins

AWG to USD

AWG to AUD

AWG to CAD

AWG to ZAR

AWG to GBP

AWG to EUR

AWG to NZD

AWG to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Gambian Dalasi
1 AWG39.22610 GMD
5 AWG196.13050 GMD
10 AWG392.26100 GMD
20 AWG784.52200 GMD
50 AWG1,961.30500 GMD
100 AWG3,922.61000 GMD
250 AWG9,806.52500 GMD
500 AWG19,613.05000 GMD
1000 AWG39,226.10000 GMD
2000 AWG78,452.20000 GMD
5000 AWG196,130.50000 GMD
10000 AWG392,261.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Aruban Florin
1 GMD0.02549 AWG
5 GMD0.12747 AWG
10 GMD0.25493 AWG
20 GMD0.50986 AWG
50 GMD1.27466 AWG
100 GMD2.54932 AWG
250 GMD6.37330 AWG
500 GMD12.74660 AWG
1000 GMD25.49320 AWG
2000 GMD50.98640 AWG
5000 GMD127.46600 AWG
10000 GMD254.93200 AWG