Convert GMD to AWG at the real exchange rate

5 Gambian dalasis to Aruban florins

5 gmd
0.13 awg

D1.000 GMD = ƒ0.02629 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:00
How to convert Gambian dalasis to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GMD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Aruban Florin
1 GMD0.02629 AWG
5 GMD0.13144 AWG
10 GMD0.26287 AWG
20 GMD0.52575 AWG
50 GMD1.31437 AWG
100 GMD2.62873 AWG
250 GMD6.57182 AWG
500 GMD13.14365 AWG
1000 GMD26.28730 AWG
2000 GMD52.57460 AWG
5000 GMD131.43650 AWG
10000 GMD262.87300 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Gambian Dalasi
1 AWG38.04120 GMD
5 AWG190.20600 GMD
10 AWG380.41200 GMD
20 AWG760.82400 GMD
50 AWG1902.06000 GMD
100 AWG3804.12000 GMD
250 AWG9510.30000 GMD
500 AWG19020.60000 GMD
1000 AWG38041.20000 GMD
2000 AWG76082.40000 GMD
5000 AWG190206.00000 GMD
10000 AWG380412.00000 GMD