Argentine peso to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Argentine peso to Laotian kips is currently 23.231 today, reflecting a 0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Argentine peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.501% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Argentine peso to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 23.348 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 23.218 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.250% decrease in value.