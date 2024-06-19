아르헨티나 페소 라오스 KIPS로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아르헨티나 페소 라오스 KIPS로 is currently 24.203 today, reflecting a 0.023% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아르헨티나 페소 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.661% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아르헨티나 페소 라오스 KIPS로 has fluctuated between a high of 24.259 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 24.018 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.350% increase in value.