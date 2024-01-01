1 thousand Armenian drams to Uzbekistan soms

Convert AMD to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
32,581.30 uzs

֏1.000 AMD = so'm32.58 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:20
AMD to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UZS
1 AMD to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.719632.7196
Low32.426632.3683
Average32.583532.5394
Change0.48%-0.02%
1 AMD to UZS stats

The performance of AMD to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.7196 and a 30 day low of 32.4266. This means the 30 day average was 32.5835. The change for AMD to UZS was 0.48.

The performance of AMD to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.7196 and a 90 day low of 32.3683. This means the 90 day average was 32.5394. The change for AMD to UZS was -0.02.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Uzbekistan Som
1 AMD32.58130 UZS
5 AMD162.90650 UZS
10 AMD325.81300 UZS
20 AMD651.62600 UZS
50 AMD1,629.06500 UZS
100 AMD3,258.13000 UZS
250 AMD8,145.32500 UZS
500 AMD16,290.65000 UZS
1000 AMD32,581.30000 UZS
2000 AMD65,162.60000 UZS
5000 AMD162,906.50000 UZS
10000 AMD325,813.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Armenian Dram
1 UZS0.03069 AMD
5 UZS0.15346 AMD
10 UZS0.30693 AMD
20 UZS0.61385 AMD
50 UZS1.53463 AMD
100 UZS3.06925 AMD
250 UZS7.67313 AMD
500 UZS15.34625 AMD
1000 UZS30.69250 AMD
2000 UZS61.38500 AMD
5000 UZS153.46250 AMD
10000 UZS306.92500 AMD