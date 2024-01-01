5 Uzbekistan soms to Armenian drams

Convert UZS to AMD at the real exchange rate

so'm1.000 UZS = ֏0.03012 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:36
UZS to AMD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AMD
1 UZS to AMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03050.0309
Low0.03010.0301
Average0.03030.0305
Change-0.82%-2.08%
1 UZS to AMD stats

The performance of UZS to AMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0305 and a 30 day low of 0.0301. This means the 30 day average was 0.0303. The change for UZS to AMD was -0.82.

The performance of UZS to AMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0309 and a 90 day low of 0.0301. This means the 90 day average was 0.0305. The change for UZS to AMD was -2.08.

Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Armenian Dram
1 UZS0.03012 AMD
5 UZS0.15061 AMD
10 UZS0.30123 AMD
20 UZS0.60246 AMD
50 UZS1.50614 AMD
100 UZS3.01228 AMD
250 UZS7.53070 AMD
500 UZS15.06140 AMD
1000 UZS30.12280 AMD
2000 UZS60.24560 AMD
5000 UZS150.61400 AMD
10000 UZS301.22800 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Uzbekistan Som
1 AMD33.19750 UZS
5 AMD165.98750 UZS
10 AMD331.97500 UZS
20 AMD663.95000 UZS
50 AMD1,659.87500 UZS
100 AMD3,319.75000 UZS
250 AMD8,299.37500 UZS
500 AMD16,598.75000 UZS
1000 AMD33,197.50000 UZS
2000 AMD66,395.00000 UZS
5000 AMD165,987.50000 UZS
10000 AMD331,975.00000 UZS