Uzbekistan som to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Uzbekistan som to Armenian drams is currently 0.030 today, reflecting a -0.168% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Uzbekistan som has remained relatively stable, with a -0.469% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Uzbekistan som to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 0.030 on 21-10-2024 and a low of 0.030 on 24-10-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-10-2024, with a -0.222% decrease in value.