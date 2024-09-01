Armenian dram to Uzbekistan soms Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Armenian dram to Uzbekistan soms history summary. This is the Armenian dram (AMD) to Uzbekistan soms (UZS) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of AMD and UZS historical data from 01-09-2019 to 01-09-2024.
AMD to UZS conversion chart
1 AMD = 32.57990 UZS
0
Armenian dram to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Uzbekistan soms is currently 32.581 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a -0.392% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 32.724 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 32.469 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.429% increase in value.
