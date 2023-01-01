Armenian drams to Polish zloty today

Convert AMD to PLN at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
10.03 pln

1.00000 AMD = 0.01003 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:09
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87481.08590.30521.486451.670260.964418.7439
1 GBP1.1431211.2403103.2311.699211.909331.1024221.4268
1 USD0.921650.806257183.23061.371.539410.888917.2755
1 INR0.01107360.009687020.012014810.01646030.01849570.010680.207562

How to convert Armenian drams to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Polish Zloty
1 AMD0.01003 PLN
5 AMD0.05015 PLN
10 AMD0.10030 PLN
20 AMD0.20060 PLN
50 AMD0.50150 PLN
100 AMD1.00300 PLN
250 AMD2.50750 PLN
500 AMD5.01500 PLN
1000 AMD10.03000 PLN
2000 AMD20.06000 PLN
5000 AMD50.15000 PLN
10000 AMD100.30000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Armenian Dram
1 PLN99.70120 AMD
5 PLN498.50600 AMD
10 PLN997.01200 AMD
20 PLN1994.02400 AMD
50 PLN4985.06000 AMD
100 PLN9970.12000 AMD
250 PLN24925.30000 AMD
500 PLN49850.60000 AMD
1000 PLN99701.20000 AMD
2000 PLN199402.40000 AMD
5000 PLN498506.00000 AMD
10000 PLN997012.00000 AMD