Armenian dram to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to Polish zloty is currently 0.010 today, reflecting a 0.076% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 1.365% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.010 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.010 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.508% increase in value.