1,000 aed
6,613,440 vnd

1.00000 AED = 6613.44000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
1 EUR10.875151.085390.33221.486641.671110.964918.7504
1 GBP1.1426611.24005103.2121.698621.909381.1025521.424
1 USD0.92140.806419183.23251.36981.539760.889117.2767
1 INR0.01107020.009688750.012014510.01645750.01849960.01068210.207572

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Vietnamese Dong
1 AED6613.44000 VND
5 AED33067.20000 VND
10 AED66134.40000 VND
20 AED132268.80000 VND
50 AED330672.00000 VND
100 AED661344.00000 VND
250 AED1653360.00000 VND
500 AED3306720.00000 VND
1000 AED6613440.00000 VND
2000 AED13226880.00000 VND
5000 AED33067200.00000 VND
10000 AED66134400.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 VND0.00015 AED
5 VND0.00076 AED
10 VND0.00151 AED
20 VND0.00302 AED
50 VND0.00756 AED
100 VND0.01512 AED
250 VND0.03780 AED
500 VND0.07560 AED
1000 VND0.15121 AED
2000 VND0.30241 AED
5000 VND0.75603 AED
10000 VND1.51207 AED