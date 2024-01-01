20,000 Vietnamese dongs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert VND to AED at the real exchange rate

₫1.000 VND = د.إ0.0001446 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

VND to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AED
1 VND to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-3.17%-0.30%
View full history

1 VND to AED stats

The performance of VND to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to AED was -3.17.

The performance of VND to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for VND to AED was -0.30.

Track market ratesView VND to AED chart

Top currencies

 USDAUDEURSGDKRWCADTHBJPY
1 USD11.5080.9241.3191,380.781.38533.671152.045
1 AUD0.66310.6130.875915.8020.91922.332100.844
1 EUR1.0821.63211.4281,494.141.49936.435164.52
1 SGD0.7581.1430.711,046.641.0525.523115.251

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Vietnamese dongs to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select VND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current VND to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Vietnamese dongs

VND to USD

VND to AUD

VND to EUR

VND to SGD

VND to KRW

VND to CAD

VND to THB

VND to JPY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1000 VND0.14462 AED
2000 VND0.28923 AED
5000 VND0.72308 AED
10000 VND1.44616 AED
20000 VND2.89232 AED
50000 VND7.23080 AED
100000 VND14.46160 AED
200000 VND28.92320 AED
500000 VND72.30800 AED
1000000 VND144.61600 AED
2000000 VND289.23200 AED
5000000 VND723.08000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Vietnamese Dong
1 AED6,914.87000 VND
5 AED34,574.35000 VND
10 AED69,148.70000 VND
20 AED138,297.40000 VND
50 AED345,743.50000 VND
100 AED691,487.00000 VND
250 AED1,728,717.50000 VND
500 AED3,457,435.00000 VND
1000 AED6,914,870.00000 VND
2000 AED13,829,740.00000 VND
5000 AED34,574,350.00000 VND
10000 AED69,148,700.00000 VND