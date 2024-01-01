Zambian kwacha to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert ZMW to LKR at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = Sr10.51 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14
ZMW to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

LKR
1 ZMW to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.036011.5869
Low10.505910.5059
Average10.821211.1353
Change-4.58%-8.05%
1 ZMW to LKR stats

The performance of ZMW to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.0360 and a 30 day low of 10.5059. This means the 30 day average was 10.8212. The change for ZMW to LKR was -4.58.

The performance of ZMW to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.5869 and a 90 day low of 10.5059. This means the 90 day average was 11.1353. The change for ZMW to LKR was -8.05.

Conversion rates ZMW / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 ZMW10.50590 LKR
5 ZMW52.52950 LKR
10 ZMW105.05900 LKR
20 ZMW210.11800 LKR
50 ZMW525.29500 LKR
100 ZMW1,050.59000 LKR
250 ZMW2,626.47500 LKR
500 ZMW5,252.95000 LKR
1000 ZMW10,505.90000 LKR
2000 ZMW21,011.80000 LKR
5000 ZMW52,529.50000 LKR
10000 ZMW105,059.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / ZMW
1 LKR0.09519 ZMW
5 LKR0.47593 ZMW
10 LKR0.95185 ZMW
20 LKR1.90370 ZMW
50 LKR4.75925 ZMW
100 LKR9.51850 ZMW
250 LKR23.79625 ZMW
500 LKR47.59250 ZMW
1000 LKR95.18500 ZMW
2000 LKR190.37000 ZMW
5000 LKR475.92500 ZMW
10000 LKR951.85000 ZMW