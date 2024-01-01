Zambian kwacha to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert ZMW to KZT at the real exchange rate

ZK1.000 ZMW = ₸17.91 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:13
ZMW to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KZT
1 ZMW to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.410418.6150
Low17.910617.9106
Average18.167918.2345
Change-1.75%-2.94%
1 ZMW to KZT stats

The performance of ZMW to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.4104 and a 30 day low of 17.9106. This means the 30 day average was 18.1679. The change for ZMW to KZT was -1.75.

The performance of ZMW to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.6150 and a 90 day low of 17.9106. This means the 90 day average was 18.2345. The change for ZMW to KZT was -2.94.

Conversion rates ZMW / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ZMW17.91060 KZT
5 ZMW89.55300 KZT
10 ZMW179.10600 KZT
20 ZMW358.21200 KZT
50 ZMW895.53000 KZT
100 ZMW1,791.06000 KZT
250 ZMW4,477.65000 KZT
500 ZMW8,955.30000 KZT
1000 ZMW17,910.60000 KZT
2000 ZMW35,821.20000 KZT
5000 ZMW89,553.00000 KZT
10000 ZMW179,106.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / ZMW
1 KZT0.05583 ZMW
5 KZT0.27917 ZMW
10 KZT0.55833 ZMW
20 KZT1.11666 ZMW
50 KZT2.79165 ZMW
100 KZT5.58330 ZMW
250 KZT13.95825 ZMW
500 KZT27.91650 ZMW
1000 KZT55.83300 ZMW
2000 KZT111.66600 ZMW
5000 KZT279.16500 ZMW
10000 KZT558.33000 ZMW