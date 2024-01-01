1 thousand Kazakhstani tenges to Zambian kwacha

Convert KZT to ZMW at the real exchange rate

1,000 kzt
55.31 zmw

1.00000 KZT = 0.05531 ZMW

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:02
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDZAREURGBPNZDAUD
1 USD11.348151.347218.8850.927850.7933361.632921.53104
1 CAD0.74175710.99929514.00810.6882460.5884631.211231.13566
1 SGD0.742281.00071114.0180.6887310.5888781.212081.13646
1 ZAR0.05295210.07138730.07133710.04913210.04200880.08646650.0810718

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kazakhstani tenges to Zambian kwacha

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KZT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZMW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KZT to ZMW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kazakhstani tenges

KZT to USD

KZT to CAD

KZT to SGD

KZT to ZAR

KZT to EUR

KZT to GBP

KZT to NZD

KZT to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / ZMW
1 KZT0.05531 ZMW
5 KZT0.27653 ZMW
10 KZT0.55306 ZMW
20 KZT1.10612 ZMW
50 KZT2.76530 ZMW
100 KZT5.53060 ZMW
250 KZT13.82650 ZMW
500 KZT27.65300 ZMW
1000 KZT55.30600 ZMW
2000 KZT110.61200 ZMW
5000 KZT276.53000 ZMW
10000 KZT553.06000 ZMW
Conversion rates ZMW / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 ZMW18.08120 KZT
5 ZMW90.40600 KZT
10 ZMW180.81200 KZT
20 ZMW361.62400 KZT
50 ZMW904.06000 KZT
100 ZMW1808.12000 KZT
250 ZMW4520.30000 KZT
500 ZMW9040.60000 KZT
1000 ZMW18081.20000 KZT
2000 ZMW36162.40000 KZT
5000 ZMW90406.00000 KZT
10000 ZMW180812.00000 KZT