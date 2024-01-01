5 Zambian kwacha to Czech korunas

Convert ZMW to CZK at the real exchange rate

5 zmw
4.72 czk

1.000 ZMW = 0.9442 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9421.3831.3651.56283.6730.80519.035
1 EUR1.06211.4681.4491.65988.8310.85420.209
1 CAD0.7230.68110.9871.1360.5140.58213.767
1 SGD0.7330.691.01311.14561.3140.5913.949

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Zambian kwacha

ZMW to USD

ZMW to EUR

ZMW to CAD

ZMW to SGD

ZMW to AUD

ZMW to INR

ZMW to GBP

ZMW to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates ZMW / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ZMW0.94425 CZK
5 ZMW4.72123 CZK
10 ZMW9.44246 CZK
20 ZMW18.88492 CZK
50 ZMW47.21230 CZK
100 ZMW94.42460 CZK
250 ZMW236.06150 CZK
500 ZMW472.12300 CZK
1000 ZMW944.24600 CZK
2000 ZMW1,888.49200 CZK
5000 ZMW4,721.23000 CZK
10000 ZMW9,442.46000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / ZMW
1 CZK1.05905 ZMW
5 CZK5.29525 ZMW
10 CZK10.59050 ZMW
20 CZK21.18100 ZMW
50 CZK52.95250 ZMW
100 CZK105.90500 ZMW
250 CZK264.76250 ZMW
500 CZK529.52500 ZMW
1000 CZK1,059.05000 ZMW
2000 CZK2,118.10000 ZMW
5000 CZK5,295.25000 ZMW
10000 CZK10,590.50000 ZMW