250 CFP francs to Comorian francs

Convert XPF to KMF at the real exchange rate

250 xpf
1,036 kmf

1.000 XPF = 4.144 KMF

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06288.9031.4681.6580.9718.06
1 GBP1.1711.244104.0571.7181.9411.13521.138
1 USD0.9410.804183.6771.3821.5610.91316.998
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFP francs to Comorian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XPF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KMF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XPF to KMF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFP francs

XPF to USD

XPF to SGD

XPF to ZAR

XPF to EUR

XPF to INR

XPF to GBP

XPF to AUD

XPF to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Comorian Franc
1 XPF4.14393 KMF
5 XPF20.71965 KMF
10 XPF41.43930 KMF
20 XPF82.87860 KMF
50 XPF207.19650 KMF
100 XPF414.39300 KMF
250 XPF1,035.98250 KMF
500 XPF2,071.96500 KMF
1000 XPF4,143.93000 KMF
2000 XPF8,287.86000 KMF
5000 XPF20,719.65000 KMF
10000 XPF41,439.30000 KMF
Conversion rates Comorian Franc / CFP Franc
1 KMF0.24132 XPF
5 KMF1.20659 XPF
10 KMF2.41317 XPF
20 KMF4.82634 XPF
50 KMF12.06585 XPF
100 KMF24.13170 XPF
250 KMF60.32925 XPF
500 KMF120.65850 XPF
1000 KMF241.31700 XPF
2000 KMF482.63400 XPF
5000 KMF1,206.58500 XPF
10000 KMF2,413.17000 XPF