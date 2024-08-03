10 US dollars to CFP francs

Convert USD to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 usd
1,099 xpf

$1.000 USD = ₣109.9 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to XPF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High110.8370111.4800
Low109.3300109.3300
Average110.0016110.4274
Change-0.87%-1.22%
1 USD to XPF stats

The performance of USD to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 110.8370 and a 30 day low of 109.3300. This means the 30 day average was 110.0016. The change for USD to XPF was -0.87.

The performance of USD to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 111.4800 and a 90 day low of 109.3300. This means the 90 day average was 110.4274. The change for USD to XPF was -1.22.

Conversion rates US Dollar / CFP Franc
1 USD109.86900 XPF
5 USD549.34500 XPF
10 USD1,098.69000 XPF
20 USD2,197.38000 XPF
50 USD5,493.45000 XPF
100 USD10,986.90000 XPF
250 USD27,467.25000 XPF
500 USD54,934.50000 XPF
1000 USD109,869.00000 XPF
2000 USD219,738.00000 XPF
5000 USD549,345.00000 XPF
10000 USD1,098,690.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / US Dollar
1 XPF0.00910 USD
5 XPF0.04551 USD
10 XPF0.09102 USD
20 XPF0.18204 USD
50 XPF0.45509 USD
100 XPF0.91018 USD
250 XPF2.27545 USD
500 XPF4.55089 USD
1000 XPF9.10178 USD
2000 XPF18.20356 USD
5000 XPF45.50890 USD
10000 XPF91.01780 USD