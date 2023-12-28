10 US dollars to CFP francs

Convert USD to XPF at the real exchange rate

10 usd
1.092 xpf

1.00000 USD = 109.17700 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869521.1073592.09911.462861.617630.9311218.7378
1 GBP1.1500611.2735105.9181.682361.860351.0708421.5493
1 USD0.903050.785238183.17071.321051.460810.8407516.9213
1 INR0.01085790.009441280.012023510.01588360.0175640.01010870.203453

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / CFP Franc
1 USD109.17700 XPF
5 USD545.88500 XPF
10 USD1091.77000 XPF
20 USD2183.54000 XPF
50 USD5458.85000 XPF
100 USD10917.70000 XPF
250 USD27294.25000 XPF
500 USD54588.50000 XPF
1000 USD109177.00000 XPF
2000 USD218354.00000 XPF
5000 USD545885.00000 XPF
10000 USD1091770.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / US Dollar
1 XPF0.00916 USD
5 XPF0.04580 USD
10 XPF0.09159 USD
20 XPF0.18319 USD
50 XPF0.45797 USD
100 XPF0.91595 USD
250 XPF2.28987 USD
500 XPF4.57974 USD
1000 XPF9.15948 USD
2000 XPF18.31896 USD
5000 XPF45.79740 USD
10000 XPF91.59480 USD