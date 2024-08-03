10 US dollars to Samoan talas

Convert USD to WST at the real exchange rate

10 usd
27.57 wst

$1.000 USD = WS$2.757 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:57
USD to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.76822.7682
Low2.70312.7031
Average2.72742.7226
Change1.39%0.30%
1 USD to WST stats

The performance of USD to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7682 and a 30 day low of 2.7031. This means the 30 day average was 2.7274. The change for USD to WST was 1.39.

The performance of USD to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.7682 and a 90 day low of 2.7031. This means the 90 day average was 2.7226. The change for USD to WST was 0.30.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Samoan Tala
1 USD2.75672 WST
5 USD13.78360 WST
10 USD27.56720 WST
20 USD55.13440 WST
50 USD137.83600 WST
100 USD275.67200 WST
250 USD689.18000 WST
500 USD1,378.36000 WST
1000 USD2,756.72000 WST
2000 USD5,513.44000 WST
5000 USD13,783.60000 WST
10000 USD27,567.20000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / US Dollar
1 WST0.36275 USD
5 WST1.81375 USD
10 WST3.62750 USD
20 WST7.25500 USD
50 WST18.13750 USD
100 WST36.27500 USD
250 WST90.68750 USD
500 WST181.37500 USD
1000 WST362.75000 USD
2000 WST725.50000 USD
5000 WST1,813.75000 USD
10000 WST3,627.50000 USD