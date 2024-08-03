US dollar to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Samoan talas is currently 2.757 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.034% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 2.777 on 29-07-2024 and a low of 2.729 on 27-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-07-2024, with a 1.454% increase in value.