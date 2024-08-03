5 US dollars to Uruguayan pesos

Convert USD to UYU at the real exchange rate

5 usd
202.43 uyu

$1.000 USD = $U40.49 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:49
USD to UYU conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High40.485040.4850
Low39.976238.0780
Average40.193939.3984
Change1.20%6.32%
1 USD to UYU stats

The performance of USD to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 40.4850 and a 30 day low of 39.9762. This means the 30 day average was 40.1939. The change for USD to UYU was 1.20.

The performance of USD to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 40.4850 and a 90 day low of 38.0780. This means the 90 day average was 39.3984. The change for USD to UYU was 6.32.

How to convert US dollars to Uruguayan pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UYU in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to UYU rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Uruguayan Peso
1 USD40.48500 UYU
5 USD202.42500 UYU
10 USD404.85000 UYU
20 USD809.70000 UYU
50 USD2,024.25000 UYU
100 USD4,048.50000 UYU
250 USD10,121.25000 UYU
500 USD20,242.50000 UYU
1000 USD40,485.00000 UYU
2000 USD80,970.00000 UYU
5000 USD202,425.00000 UYU
10000 USD404,850.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / US Dollar
1 UYU0.02470 USD
5 UYU0.12350 USD
10 UYU0.24701 USD
20 UYU0.49401 USD
50 UYU1.23503 USD
100 UYU2.47005 USD
250 UYU6.17513 USD
500 UYU12.35025 USD
1000 UYU24.70050 USD
2000 UYU49.40100 USD
5000 UYU123.50250 USD
10000 UYU247.00500 USD