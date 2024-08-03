US dollar to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for US dollar to Uruguayan pesos is currently 40.485 today, reflecting a 0.062% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of US dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.556% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of US dollar to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 40.485 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 40.235 on 29-07-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-08-2024, with a 0.509% increase in value.