10 US dollars to Turkish liras
Convert USD to TRY
|1 USD to TRY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|33.2217
|33.2217
|Low
|32.6352
|32.1691
|Average
|32.9661
|32.6193
|Change
|1.73%
|2.73%
|View full history
1 USD to TRY stats
The performance of USD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.2217 and a 30 day low of 32.6352. This means the 30 day average was 32.9661. The change for USD to TRY was 1.73.
The performance of USD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.2217 and a 90 day low of 32.1691. This means the 90 day average was 32.6193. The change for USD to TRY was 2.73.
|Conversion rates US Dollar / Turkish Lira
|1 USD
|33.22170 TRY
|5 USD
|166.10850 TRY
|10 USD
|332.21700 TRY
|20 USD
|664.43400 TRY
|50 USD
|1,661.08500 TRY
|100 USD
|3,322.17000 TRY
|250 USD
|8,305.42500 TRY
|500 USD
|16,610.85000 TRY
|1000 USD
|33,221.70000 TRY
|2000 USD
|66,443.40000 TRY
|5000 USD
|166,108.50000 TRY
|10000 USD
|332,217.00000 TRY