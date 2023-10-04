10 Turkish liras to US dollars

Convert TRY to USD at the real exchange rate

10 try
0.36 usd

1.00000 TRY = 0.03628 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:24 UTC
TRY to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TRY → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86571.0506587.47191.444121.659930.963418.8954
1GBP1.1551311.2137101.0471.668231.917531.1128621.8278
1USD0.95180.823927183.2551.37451.57990.9169517.9845
1INR0.01143220.009896420.012011310.01650950.01897670.01101380.216017

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Turkish Lira / US Dollar
1 TRY0.03628 USD
5 TRY0.18139 USD
10 TRY0.36278 USD
20 TRY0.72556 USD
50 TRY1.81389 USD
100 TRY3.62778 USD
250 TRY9.06945 USD
500 TRY18.13890 USD
1000 TRY36.27780 USD
2000 TRY72.55560 USD
5000 TRY181.38900 USD
10000 TRY362.77800 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 USD27.56510 TRY
5 USD137.82550 TRY
10 USD275.65100 TRY
20 USD551.30200 TRY
50 USD1378.25500 TRY
100 USD2756.51000 TRY
250 USD6891.27500 TRY
500 USD13782.55000 TRY
1000 USD27565.10000 TRY
2000 USD55130.20000 TRY
5000 USD137825.50000 TRY
10000 USD275651.00000 TRY