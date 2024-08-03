10 thousand US dollars to Turkish liras

Convert USD to TRY at the real exchange rate

10,000 usd
332,217 try

$1.000 USD = TL33.22 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

USD to TRY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 USD to TRYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High33.221733.2217
Low32.635232.1691
Average32.966132.6193
Change1.73%2.73%
View full history

1 USD to TRY stats

The performance of USD to TRY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 33.2217 and a 30 day low of 32.6352. This means the 30 day average was 32.9661. The change for USD to TRY was 1.73.

The performance of USD to TRY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 33.2217 and a 90 day low of 32.1691. This means the 90 day average was 32.6193. The change for USD to TRY was 2.73.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Turkish Lira
1 USD33.22170 TRY
5 USD166.10850 TRY
10 USD332.21700 TRY
20 USD664.43400 TRY
50 USD1,661.08500 TRY
100 USD3,322.17000 TRY
250 USD8,305.42500 TRY
500 USD16,610.85000 TRY
1000 USD33,221.70000 TRY
2000 USD66,443.40000 TRY
5000 USD166,108.50000 TRY
10000 USD332,217.00000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / US Dollar
1 TRY0.03010 USD
5 TRY0.15050 USD
10 TRY0.30101 USD
20 TRY0.60202 USD
50 TRY1.50504 USD
100 TRY3.01008 USD
250 TRY7.52520 USD
500 TRY15.05040 USD
1000 TRY30.10080 USD
2000 TRY60.20160 USD
5000 TRY150.50400 USD
10000 TRY301.00800 USD